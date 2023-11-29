Somerville Kurt F Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,750,000 after buying an additional 1,504,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 1,605,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,554. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

