Somerville Kurt F Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

