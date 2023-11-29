Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of J traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

