Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,896,000. Mirova raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 17,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 27,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 251,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

