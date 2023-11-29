Somerville Kurt F Has $1.44 Million Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,525. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

