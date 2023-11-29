Somerville Kurt F Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.17. 806,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,876. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $254.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

