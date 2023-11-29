Somerville Kurt F Has $12.77 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

XYL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.38. 80,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,189. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

