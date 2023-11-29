Somerville Kurt F Has $287,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $102,437,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 277,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,115,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,913,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.89. 3,701,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,591,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.