Somerville Kurt F Has $5.77 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

