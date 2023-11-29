Somerville Kurt F Has $6.56 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,043. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

