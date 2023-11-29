Somerville Kurt F Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 475,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

