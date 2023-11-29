Somerville Kurt F Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

INTC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,734,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,708,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.