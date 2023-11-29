Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. 859,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,018. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.