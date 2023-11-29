Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,503,000 after purchasing an additional 585,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 696,212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,447,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,867,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $408.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

