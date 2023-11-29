Somerville Kurt F Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 283,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 14,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 475,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,295 shares of company stock worth $12,609,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

