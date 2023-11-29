Somerville Kurt F Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $689.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.22. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.