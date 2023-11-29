Somerville Kurt F Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,477. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

