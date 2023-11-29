Somerville Kurt F Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

TT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. 195,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,699. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

