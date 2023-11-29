Somerville Kurt F Sells 10,125 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Roche by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

RHHBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $41.71.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

