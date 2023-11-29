Somerville Kurt F Sells 12,626 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

