Somerville Kurt F Sells 13,616 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F owned approximately 0.18% of AptarGroup worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,046,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ATR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.19. 21,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,362. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.