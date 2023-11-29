Somerville Kurt F Sells 14,803 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 3.1% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 238,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,800. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.