Somerville Kurt F Sells 150 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. 474,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,477. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

