Somerville Kurt F Sells 17,306 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.