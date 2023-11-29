Somerville Kurt F Sells 19,723 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 717,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,480. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.