Somerville Kurt F Sells 490 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

CL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

