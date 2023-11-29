Somerville Kurt F Sells 8,013 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.11. The company had a trading volume of 589,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,921. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $177.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

