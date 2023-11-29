Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,653 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Sovos Brands worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Sovos Brands stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

