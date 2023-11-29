S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

