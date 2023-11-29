SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 669,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 760,235 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $21.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

