SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 97.88% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $418,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $354,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 2,421,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

