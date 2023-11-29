Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period.

SFM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,073 shares of company stock worth $10,364,584 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

