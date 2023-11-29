State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 543 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

