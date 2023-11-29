State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,474 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after buying an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

