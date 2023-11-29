State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.