State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.