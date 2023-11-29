State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

