State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of TransUnion worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

