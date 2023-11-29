State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.97 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Textron worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.