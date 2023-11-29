State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.17 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

