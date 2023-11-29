State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.53 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

