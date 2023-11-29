State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,886 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after buying an additional 274,718 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

