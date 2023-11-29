State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,634 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

