State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,509 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.