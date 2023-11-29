State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,850 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

