State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 76,454 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

