State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 90,976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90,976 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,066,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.