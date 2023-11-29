Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Steven Madden stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Steven Madden by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Steven Madden by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

