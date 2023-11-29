Stifel Nicolaus Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.75 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

EPRT stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

