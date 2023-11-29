Stifel Nicolaus Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.75 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

EPRT stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.