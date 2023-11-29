StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.72 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.