StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACRX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
